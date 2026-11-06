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Waterford
Waterford police address ICE operation concerns
8 days ago
Waterford Police Services acknowledges that there are social media reports about possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the City of Waterford. Residents are urged to listen directly to Sheriff Jeff Dirkse for an explanation of the agency’s protocols and the state laws that apply to this issue, based on a public service announcement released in 2025.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Waterford Police Services
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