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Waterbury
🏥 Waterbury, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals and home health are both hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here, from travel gigs to leadership roles.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist - $3,053/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (12-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $3,053 per week
This role is in a busy cardiac cath lab with a day shift (7a–3:30p), on-call rotation, and every third weekend. Great fit if you’re a Cath Lab Technologist (RT(R) or RCIS, BLS & ACLS) looking for strong weekly pay and steady hours.
Travel ED House Supervisor RN - $1,693/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13-week contract, 24 hrs/week, nights)
- Pay: $1,693 per week
Night-shift House Supervisor role (11p–7:30a) covering staffing and clinical operations across the ED and inpatient units. Ideal for an experienced RN leader who likes fast-paced decision-making and hospital-wide oversight.
Travel CT Technologist - $3,024/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, nights)
- Pay: $3,024 per week
Overnight CT Tech position, 11p–7:30a with every other weekend, perfect if you prefer nights and strong weekly pay. Requires ARRT-CT and BLS.
Speech Language Pathologist - PRN, Home Health
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health
- Location: Waterbury, CT (home health)
- Type: PRN / Part-time (Pay Per Visit)
- Pay: $60–$83 per visit; estimated full-time base range $93,900–$129,300/year
Home health SLP role focused on helping patients with speech, language, voice, hearing, and swallowing in their homes. Great if you want flexible hours, one-on-one care, and already meet ASHA CCC, state license, CPR, and driving requirements.
Physical Therapist - PRN, Home Health
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health
- Location: Waterbury, CT (home health)
- Type: PRN / Part-time (Pay Per Visit)
- Pay: $65–$91 per visit; estimated full-time base range $102,300–$140,800/year
You’ll provide in-home PT to help patients regain strength and mobility, with clear care plans and close team collaboration. Good match if you want field-based work, hold a current PT license and CPR, and like flexible, visit-based schedules.
Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) – Saint Mary’s Hospital
- Employer: Trinity Health Of New England
- Location: Saint Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time, Executive Leadership
Senior leadership role overseeing nursing practice and patient care at Saint Mary’s, a 347-bed teaching hospital and Level II Trauma Center. Best for a seasoned nurse executive with a master’s degree (one degree in Nursing), 5+ years acute care leadership, and a passion for mission-driven, Catholic healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can tweak schedules or start dates for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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