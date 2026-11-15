Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals and home health are both hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here, from travel gigs to leadership roles.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Travel (12-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days)

(12-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days) Pay: $3,053 per week

This role is in a busy cardiac cath lab with a day shift (7a–3:30p), on-call rotation, and every third weekend. Great fit if you’re a Cath Lab Technologist (RT(R) or RCIS, BLS & ACLS) looking for strong weekly pay and steady hours.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time, Travel (13-week contract, 24 hrs/week, nights)

(13-week contract, 24 hrs/week, nights) Pay: $1,693 per week

Night-shift House Supervisor role (11p–7:30a) covering staffing and clinical operations across the ED and inpatient units. Ideal for an experienced RN leader who likes fast-paced decision-making and hospital-wide oversight.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, nights)

(13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, nights) Pay: $3,024 per week

Overnight CT Tech position, 11p–7:30a with every other weekend, perfect if you prefer nights and strong weekly pay. Requires ARRT-CT and BLS.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health

Location: Waterbury, CT (home health)

Type: PRN / Part-time (Pay Per Visit)

Pay: $60–$83 per visit; estimated full-time base range $93,900–$129,300/year

Home health SLP role focused on helping patients with speech, language, voice, hearing, and swallowing in their homes. Great if you want flexible hours, one-on-one care, and already meet ASHA CCC, state license, CPR, and driving requirements.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health

Location: Waterbury, CT (home health)

Type: PRN / Part-time (Pay Per Visit)

Pay: $65–$91 per visit; estimated full-time base range $102,300–$140,800/year

You’ll provide in-home PT to help patients regain strength and mobility, with clear care plans and close team collaboration. Good match if you want field-based work, hold a current PT license and CPR, and like flexible, visit-based schedules.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England

Location: Saint Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Executive Leadership

Senior leadership role overseeing nursing practice and patient care at Saint Mary’s, a 347-bed teaching hospital and Level II Trauma Center. Best for a seasoned nurse executive with a master’s degree (one degree in Nursing), 5+ years acute care leadership, and a passion for mission-driven, Catholic healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can tweak schedules or start dates for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.