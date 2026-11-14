Waterbury’s restaurant scene is busy, and Texas Roadhouse is hiring for several front- and back-of-house roles. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and weekly pay.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $21.00 per hour, paid weekly

Help keep the dining room running smoothly by assisting guests, backing up servers, and clearing tables fast. This role is great if you like staying active, working on a team, and want access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and paid vacation after a year.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour, paid weekly

Cook made-from-scratch dishes on a busy line and learn Texas Roadhouse recipes and standards. Good for someone who likes a fast kitchen, wants flexible scheduling, and is interested in growing into more advanced back-of-house roles.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour, paid weekly

Focus on the grill and steaks—seasoning, searing, and cooking to temp in a high-volume setting. Ideal if you already have strong grill experience and want a key role on the line with access to the same benefits package after a year.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.