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Waterbury
🏥 Waterbury CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Strong Pay
2 days ago
Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new facilities opening and home-based care growing fast. If you’re in medical or rehab work, this is a good moment to make a move.
Occupational Therapist (PRN) – Geriatric House Calls
- Employer: FOX Rehabilitation
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: PRN / Part-time options
- Pay: Full-time base in CT: $70,000 – $110,000 annually (PRN/part-time pro-rated)
- Work one-on-one with older adults in their homes and senior living communities using FOX’s Geriatric House Calls™ model. Flexible scheduling, optional telehealth, and multiple employment paths (full-time, part-time, PRN) make this ideal if you want autonomy and meaningful patient relationships.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – Contract Role
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Waterbury, CT (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time travel contract
- Pay: Estimated $2,376 – $2,588 per week
- Schedule: 16-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Join a busy cath lab on a travel assignment with weekly pay and day-one benefits. Great fit if you have ARRT, at least 1 year of cath lab experience, and want strong weekly pay plus housing/meals stipends for your time in Waterbury.
Physical Therapist (PT) – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Waterbury, CT (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Provide in-home PT focused on mobility, independence, and specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement recovery. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and CE/scholarship options for long-term growth.
Director of Health Information Management (HIM) – New Rehab Hospital
- Employer: PAM Health – Waterbury Rehab
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Likely full-time leadership (director-level)
- Help launch a brand-new rehabilitation hospital opening this fall, overseeing all medical records and health information processes. Role comes with competitive compensation, robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and education support) and a chance to shape systems from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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