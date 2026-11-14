Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new facilities opening and home-based care growing fast. If you’re in medical or rehab work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

FOX Rehabilitation Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: PRN / Part-time options

Pay: Full-time base in CT: $70,000 – $110,000 annually (PRN/part-time pro-rated)

(PRN/part-time pro-rated) Work one-on-one with older adults in their homes and senior living communities using FOX’s Geriatric House Calls™ model. Flexible scheduling, optional telehealth, and multiple employment paths (full-time, part-time, PRN) make this ideal if you want autonomy and meaningful patient relationships.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Waterbury, CT (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time travel contract

Pay: Estimated $2,376 – $2,588 per week

Schedule: 16-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

16-week contract, , Join a busy cath lab on a travel assignment with weekly pay and day-one benefits. Great fit if you have ARRT, at least 1 year of cath lab experience, and want strong weekly pay plus housing/meals stipends for your time in Waterbury.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Waterbury, CT (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Provide in-home PT focused on mobility, independence, and specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement recovery. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and CE/scholarship options for long-term growth.

Employer: PAM Health – Waterbury Rehab

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Likely full-time leadership (director-level)

Likely (director-level) Help launch a brand-new rehabilitation hospital opening this fall, overseeing all medical records and health information processes. Role comes with competitive compensation, robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and education support) and a chance to shape systems from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.