Waterbury has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to sports gear and dining. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with benefits on several roles.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time (open availability needed)

(open availability needed) Salary: Not listed (Costco links to pay range info in posting)

Greet members, help at the front end, stock, clean, and jump in where needed across the warehouse. Strong benefits package with health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and paid time off for eligible employees.

Employer: Walmart #3548

Location: 910 Wolcott St, Waterbury, CT 06705

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead the front-end team, handle returns and transactions, and keep customer service running smoothly. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs (from high school to bachelor’s degrees).

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests in a busy sports bar setting. Good fit if you like the food & beverage scene and want to grow your restaurant career.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Targeted pay range: $16.50 – $24.50/hour (actual rate depends on experience, location, and position)

Build and repair bikes, help customers pick the right gear, and support the bike department floor. Great if you enjoy hands-on work, staying active, and talking all things cycling.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.