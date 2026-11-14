🚌 Waterbury CT transportation jobs with multiple openings

Waterbury has a steady flow of auto and driving jobs right now, especially if you like being on the road or under the hood.

Below are a couple of solid options hiring locally.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and customers—no CDL required. This role mixes driving and customer service, with chances to learn more about auto parts and grow into bigger roles at a major national brand.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same job, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Blasius Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Location: Waterbury, CT 06708

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00 per hour

Hands-on role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on vehicles, from engines to electrical systems. Good fit if you already have mechanic experience and want steady hours and strong hourly pay right in town.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.