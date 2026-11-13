Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital)

Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital) Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week, hours between 6am–5pm, every other Saturday, no holidays )

(40 hrs/week, hours between 6am–5pm, every other Saturday, ) Pay: $18.70 – $28.06/hour (based on experience, skills, education)

Work mostly independently drawing blood in outpatient/physician offices, registering patients, and floating to different draw sites as needed. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, health insurance starting day one, retirement match, paid time off, and growth opportunities within a large health system.

Employer: Elder Crew

Location: Waterbury, CT (on-the-road to client homes)

(on-the-road to client homes) Type: Per diem, Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Support private duty clients at home with daily living tasks, comfort, and dementia care while working a flexible schedule you choose. You’ll get weekly pay, a $100 referral bonus, 401(k) with match, and an easy mobile app to grab shifts and clock in/out.

Employer: West Side Dental

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm) Pay: From $26/hour for full-time assistants with 12+ months’ experience or certification

Chairside assist for a busy, dentist-owned practice using modern tech (digital x-rays, scanners) and focusing on patient comfort. Full-time staff get medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE support, plus a $1,500 sign-on bonus for qualifying full-time hires.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.