Waterbury’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned pros and people just starting out. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage KS (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage KS (PRMI) Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60K–$180K/year, commission-based (draws, transitional pay, and sign-on for proven producers)

Experienced NMLS-licensed loan officers can plug into in-house processing, underwriting, and closing teams so you close more of what you bring in. You’ll have a wide product menu (Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, and more) plus a clear path to grow into team lead or branch leadership, with full benefits and top-producer trips.

Employer: Spartan Developments Inc

Spartan Developments Inc Location: Waterbury, CT (local travel in Newington & nearby)

Type: Full-time, in-person, B2B, on the road

Pay: $850–$1,100 per week + uncapped commission

Entry-level business-to-business sales role selling AT&T Business services to local companies, with paid training and weekly pay. You’ll meet business owners face to face, build relationships, and can grow into leadership while enjoying perks like a 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, and performance incentives.

Employer: Gibbons Group

Location: Waterbury, CT (remote; must live in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time, 1099 Independent Contractor

Compensation: Performance-based, commission only, uncapped

No experience needed—this trainee role includes full training, licensing support, and daily pay potential as you grow into a licensed life insurance agent. It’s fully remote and built around mentorship, so you can learn at your own pace while helping families with life insurance, mortgage protection, and retirement solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like territory, schedule, and training can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.