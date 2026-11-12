🏥 Multiple Waterbury Healthcare Jobs, RN Roles Up to $146K

Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to retail pharmacy and travel contracts. If you’re in medical or nursing, there’s a nice mix of steady jobs and flexible schedules here.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital)

Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital) Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Day shift

Pay: $17.50 – $25.00/hour

Handle pre-registration, registration, and admissions in the ER, plus insurance checks and payment collection. Good fit if you have medical office or hospital experience and like fast-paced front-desk work; great benefits start Day 1 and bilingual (English/Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Walmart #3548

Location: 910 Wolcott St, Waterbury, CT 06705

Type: Part-time , mid and closing shifts

, mid and closing shifts Pay: $19 – $32/hour plus potential hourly premiums and incentives

Support the store pharmacy with prescription processing and customer questions. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Travel, Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $3,053 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipend, per agency)

(includes taxable + tax-free stipend, per agency) Contract: 17 weeks, 8-hour day shifts (7a–3:30p) with on-call rotation

Travel Cath Lab Tech role for allied health pros with BLS, ACLS, and RT(R) or RCIS. Good if you want a high weekly paycheck, a set 17-week contract, and are comfortable with call and weekend rotation.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital)

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Day shift with variable 8- & 12-hr shifts

Pay: $91,624 – $146,640/year (based on 40 hrs/week; salaried, shift differentials available)

Lead nursing operations across the hospital during off shifts, weekends, and holidays. Designed for experienced RNs with BSN, CT license, and strong ICU/critical care and charge/lead experience, plus full Trinity benefits from Day 1.

Employer: ReFocus Eye Health

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Per diem schedule (listed as Full time in description)

Schedule: 6:30am–3:30pm, no Fridays, no nights, no weekends

Pre- and post-op RN role in a multi-specialty ophthalmology surgical setting (cataract, cornea, glaucoma, retina, etc.). Great if you want daytime hours only, have at least 2 years RN experience and a CT license, and like focused, outpatient surgical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.