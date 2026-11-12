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🏥 Multiple Waterbury Healthcare Jobs, RN Roles Up to $146K
Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to retail pharmacy and travel contracts. If you’re in medical or nursing, there’s a nice mix of steady jobs and flexible schedules here.
Patient Access Representative – Emergency Department
- Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital)
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Day shift
- Pay: $17.50 – $25.00/hour
Handle pre-registration, registration, and admissions in the ER, plus insurance checks and payment collection. Good fit if you have medical office or hospital experience and like fast-paced front-desk work; great benefits start Day 1 and bilingual (English/Spanish) is a plus.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart #3548
- Location: 910 Wolcott St, Waterbury, CT 06705
- Type: Part-time, mid and closing shifts
- Pay: $19 – $32/hour plus potential hourly premiums and incentives
Support the store pharmacy with prescription processing and customer questions. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist – $3,053/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Travel, Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $3,053 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipend, per agency)
- Contract: 17 weeks, 8-hour day shifts (7a–3:30p) with on-call rotation
Travel Cath Lab Tech role for allied health pros with BLS, ACLS, and RT(R) or RCIS. Good if you want a high weekly paycheck, a set 17-week contract, and are comfortable with call and weekend rotation.
House Supervisor RN
- Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital)
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Day shift with variable 8- & 12-hr shifts
- Pay: $91,624 – $146,640/year (based on 40 hrs/week; salaried, shift differentials available)
Lead nursing operations across the hospital during off shifts, weekends, and holidays. Designed for experienced RNs with BSN, CT license, and strong ICU/critical care and charge/lead experience, plus full Trinity benefits from Day 1.
Registered Nurse – Surgical Ophthalmology (Pre/Post-Op)
- Employer: ReFocus Eye Health
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Per diem schedule (listed as Full time in description)
- Schedule: 6:30am–3:30pm, no Fridays, no nights, no weekends
Pre- and post-op RN role in a multi-specialty ophthalmology surgical setting (cataract, cornea, glaucoma, retina, etc.). Great if you want daytime hours only, have at least 2 years RN experience and a CT license, and like focused, outpatient surgical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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