Waterbury launches new Scan&Go parking system

The City of Waterbury has begun using LAZ Parking’s Scan&Go system to let drivers pay for parking by scanning a QR code on parking signs, entering their license plate, and paying by phone; no app, paper receipt, or return to the vehicle is needed, and parking rates stay the same. For people who do not want to use a smartphone, credit card kiosks are available in the Library Parking Lot and in front of City Hall on Grand Street. Parking citations can be paid online using a citation number or license plate, with an added administrative convenience fee: waterburyct.rmcpay.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waterbury Police Department