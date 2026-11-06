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Waterbury
🏥 Waterbury CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
9 days ago
Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from the hospital floors to EMS and specialty clinics. If you’re in healthcare and want solid pay or flexible hours, these local roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac Telemetry (Contract)
- Employer: Phaxis
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Contract / Travel or Local
- Pay: Local: $50.67/hour | Travel: $57.33/hour
- Schedule: 12‑hour days, 7:00 AM – 7:30 PM, every other weekend, 48 hours accepted
- Experience: Minimum 1 year, Cardiac Telemetry specialty; first‑time travelers welcome
This is a high‑pay telemetry RN role with steady 12‑hour shifts and options for local or travel pay. Great if you want strong hourly rates and are comfortable with cardiac monitoring.
Part-Time Nurse Practitioner – Wound Care
- Employer: Integrated Wound Care
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role focuses on wound assessments and treatment in skilled nursing, long‑term care, and rehab facilities. Good fit if you’re an NP with at least 1 year of wound care experience and want a flexible schedule with malpractice insurance provided.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Duration: 13 weeks, 40 hours/week
- Shift: 8‑hour nights, 11:00 PM – 7:30 AM, every other weekend
- Requirements: ARRT‑CT, BLS
Travel CT tech contract with consistent night shifts and a weekly package that includes a tax‑free stipend (amount to be confirmed). Ideal if you like nights and want a defined 13‑week assignment.
Full-Time Paramedic – 911 EMS
- Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.16/hour
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus with 2‑year commitment
- Requirements: State Paramedic license, driver’s license, BLS, ACLS, NREMT‑Paramedic, pass Physical Agility Test
Front‑line 911 paramedic role using full ALS skills and leading scenes. Strong hourly rate plus a big sign‑on bonus if you’re ready to commit and want busy field experience.
Psych Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Waterbury Hospital / UConn Health Community Network
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work within a large community teaching hospital that’s part of the UConn Health Community Network. Good entry or mid‑level role if you’re interested in behavioral health and want to be in a teaching environment.
Travel RN – Labor & Delivery
- Employer: Voyage Health
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Travel / Contract
- Pay: $2,075 – $2,184 per week
- Shift: 3x12 nights
- Contract Length: 13 weeks, start ASAP
- Experience: Most candidates need 2+ years recent L&D experience
Night‑shift L&D travel contract with solid weekly pay at a leading facility. Great if you’re an experienced L&D RN looking to boost income and keep your skills sharp.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can tweak schedules for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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