🏥 Waterbury CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from the hospital floors to EMS and specialty clinics. If you’re in healthcare and want solid pay or flexible hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Phaxis

Phaxis Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Contract / Travel or Local

Pay: Local: $50.67/hour | Travel: $57.33/hour

Schedule: 12‑hour days, 7:00 AM – 7:30 PM , every other weekend, 48 hours accepted

12‑hour days, , every other weekend, 48 hours accepted Experience: Minimum 1 year, Cardiac Telemetry specialty; first‑time travelers welcome

This is a high‑pay telemetry RN role with steady 12‑hour shifts and options for local or travel pay. Great if you want strong hourly rates and are comfortable with cardiac monitoring.

Employer: Integrated Wound Care

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

This role focuses on wound assessments and treatment in skilled nursing, long‑term care, and rehab facilities. Good fit if you’re an NP with at least 1 year of wound care experience and want a flexible schedule with malpractice insurance provided.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Travel

Duration: 13 weeks , 40 hours/week

, Shift: 8‑hour nights , 11:00 PM – 7:30 AM, every other weekend

, 11:00 PM – 7:30 AM, every other weekend Requirements: ARRT‑CT, BLS

Travel CT tech contract with consistent night shifts and a weekly package that includes a tax‑free stipend (amount to be confirmed). Ideal if you like nights and want a defined 13‑week assignment.

Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.16/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus with 2‑year commitment

with 2‑year commitment Requirements: State Paramedic license, driver’s license, BLS, ACLS, NREMT‑Paramedic, pass Physical Agility Test

Front‑line 911 paramedic role using full ALS skills and leading scenes. Strong hourly rate plus a big sign‑on bonus if you’re ready to commit and want busy field experience.

Employer: Waterbury Hospital / UConn Health Community Network

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work within a large community teaching hospital that’s part of the UConn Health Community Network. Good entry or mid‑level role if you’re interested in behavioral health and want to be in a teaching environment.

Employer: Voyage Health

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: $2,075 – $2,184 per week

Shift: 3x12 nights

Contract Length: 13 weeks , start ASAP

, start Experience: Most candidates need 2+ years recent L&D experience

Night‑shift L&D travel contract with solid weekly pay at a leading facility. Great if you’re an experienced L&D RN looking to boost income and keep your skills sharp.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can tweak schedules for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.