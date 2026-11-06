🚔 Waterbury CT Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Waterbury has a steady flow of security and loss prevention jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying alert and helping keep people safe.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Waterbury, CT:

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Waterbury, CT

Pay: $18.75/hour

Type: Full-time

Patrol multiple client sites by vehicle, help keep properties secure, and respond to issues as they come up. You’ll need a valid driver’s license with a clean record and a high school diploma/GED; security experience and a CT Guard Card are a plus, but they’ll train you if you’re new. Perks include weekly pay, competitive benefits, and flexible schedules.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

Location: 943 Wolcott St, Waterbury, CT (Store 1247)

Pay range: $16.94 – $20.40/hour

Type: Full-time

Work inside TJ Maxx to spot and deter theft, support safety programs, and partner with store leaders on shrink reduction. This is a good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail loss prevention, solid communication skills, and can work a flexible schedule. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits (401k, health options, paid time off for eligible associates).

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.