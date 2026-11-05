💰 Waterbury CT Finance Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $58K+

Waterbury has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from public accounting to higher ed and healthcare billing. Good options here if you like numbers and want either office, hybrid, or remote work.

Employer: Distinct (recruiting for an established CPA firm)

Distinct (recruiting for an established CPA firm) Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Small, tight-knit CPA firm with national clients, paid overtime at time-and-a-half, and a 4-day workweek in the summer. Busy season is intense but predictable, and the long-term goal is for you to manage and grow your own client portfolio.

Employer: Post University

Location: Waterbury, CT (option to work remotely )

(option to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.64/hour (~$45,000 annually)

Support the Office of Student Finance with billing, account adjustments, and stipends, while helping students stay on track with tuition. This role offers remote work, steady Monday–Friday hours, and a chance to build skills in Title IV and financial aid compliance.

Employer: Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Spine Specialists, PC

Location: Waterbury, CT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 36 hours/week )

(about ) Salary: $23.00–$28.00/hour

Work directly with patients on payment options, collections, and Med-legal accounts while protecting privacy and keeping records accurate. Good fit if you have revenue cycle or medical billing experience, want strong benefits (401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO), and like patient-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.