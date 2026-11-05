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Waterbury
🏥 Waterbury CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$390/hr
6 days ago
Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, clinics, and staffing agencies are all hiring. If you’re in patient care, imaging, or support roles, there’s a lot to pick from.
Patient Access Representative (Evenings)
- Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital)
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift (3p–11:30p, every other weekend/holiday)
- Pay: $17.50–$25.00/hour
Handle ER registrations, insurance checks, and patient questions in a busy emergency department. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping people at the front desk, and want benefits starting Day 1.
CT Technologist – FT Day
- Employer: Trinity Health Of New England
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $43.60–$58.25/hour
Run CT scans (including angiography) in a modern hospital setting. Ideal if you’re ARRT-certified in Radiography & CT and want strong pay plus growth in a large health system.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – PRN Nights
- Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waterbury
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: PRN/Nights
Support rehab patients with daily care under RN/LPN supervision in an acute rehab hospital. Good for CNAs who want flexible scheduling and experience in rehab or acute care.
Wound, Ostomy and Continence Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time
Specialized RN role doing advanced wound, ostomy, and continence assessments and care planning. Great if you have WOC expertise and enjoy teaching patients and staff.
Inpatient Behavioral Health Registered Nurse – Rotating/Per Diem
- Employer: Trinity Health (Saint Mary’s Hospital)
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem, Rotating shifts
- Pay: $37.25–$61.75/hour
Provide nursing care on an inpatient behavioral health unit, supporting patients and families through treatment and recovery. Good for RNs with or without psych experience who want flexible shifts.
Inpatient Behavioral Health Registered Nurse – Nights
- Employer: Trinity Health (Saint Mary’s Hospital)
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 12-hour night shift
- Pay: $37.25–$61.75/hour
Night-shift RN role on the same behavioral health unit, with weekend/holiday requirements. Great if you prefer nights and want steady part-time hours.
Medical Assistant (Float – Waterbury & Bristol)
- Employer: Yale New Haven Health Urgent Care
- Location: Waterbury & Bristol, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$26/hour
Float between two urgent care centers, helping with vitals, EKGs, testing, and front-desk tasks. Nice if you like variety, fast pace, and a team-focused environment.
Interventional Radiology Physician – Locum Tenens
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Waterbury, CT (Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Locum, Days (Mon–Fri 8a–5p)
- Pay: $363.75–$393.75/hour
Locums IR role covering interventional radiology plus CT and ultrasound. Good for board-certified IRs seeking high hourly pay and full travel/malpractice support.
Diagnostic Radiology Physician – Locum Tenens
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Waterbury, CT (Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Locum, Days (Mon–Fri 8a–5p)
- Pay: $291.00–$315.00/hour
General diagnostic radiology (CT, US, MRI, X-ray) with strong locums pay. Ideal for board-certified radiologists wanting weekday daytime work.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist – ~$3,053/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (7a–3:30p)
Cath lab tech contract with on-call rotation and every third weekend. Great for RT(R) or RCIS techs looking for strong weekly pay and travel benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$3,024/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Nights (11p–7:30a)
Night-shift CT travel role with ARRT-CT and BLS required. Good if you like nights and want a high-paying short-term contract.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$2,495/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Another CT travel option with housing support and full benefits. Nice if you want 12-hour shifts and a well-known travel agency.
Computed Tomography Technologist – Travel
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, Day shifts (mix of 4x10s or 5x8s)
- Pay: $3,063–$3,156/week
Travel CT role with ARRT-CT and CT licensure required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing help, and CE credits.
Dental Assistant (with RDA)
- Employer: Smile Brands Inc. / Mondovi Dental
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Tue 9a–6p, Wed 9a–5p)
- Pay: $23–$27/hour
Chairside dental role prepping rooms, assisting procedures, and teaching oral hygiene. Good for RDAs who want steady daytime hours and access to health and PTO benefits (hours-dependent).
Dental Assistant (with RDA)
- Employer: Mondovi Dental (Smile Brands affiliate)
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Part-time (same schedule as above)
- Pay: $23–$27/hour
Same role and schedule as the listing above, posted via Indeed. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Waterbury, CT
- Type: Full-time
Provide full-scope primary care, from assessments to chronic disease management, in a team-based setting. Great for NPs or PAs who value evidence-based care and collaboration.
Spanish-Speaking Male Caregiver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Waterbury, CT (in-person, home-based care)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $210/day
Provide daily living support, personal care, and companionship for Spanish-speaking clients. Best for male caregivers fluent in Spanish with experience in home care or senior care.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare around Waterbury.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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