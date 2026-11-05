🏥 Waterbury CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$390/hr

Waterbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, clinics, and staffing agencies are all hiring. If you’re in patient care, imaging, or support roles, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital)

Trinity Health Of New England (Saint Mary’s Hospital) Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Evening shift (3p–11:30p, every other weekend/holiday)

Pay: $17.50–$25.00/hour

Handle ER registrations, insurance checks, and patient questions in a busy emergency department. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping people at the front desk, and want benefits starting Day 1.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England

Trinity Health Of New England Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $43.60–$58.25/hour

Run CT scans (including angiography) in a modern hospital setting. Ideal if you’re ARRT-certified in Radiography & CT and want strong pay plus growth in a large health system.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waterbury

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: PRN/Nights

Support rehab patients with daily care under RN/LPN supervision in an acute rehab hospital. Good for CNAs who want flexible scheduling and experience in rehab or acute care.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Specialized RN role doing advanced wound, ostomy, and continence assessments and care planning. Great if you have WOC expertise and enjoy teaching patients and staff.

Employer: Trinity Health (Saint Mary’s Hospital)

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time / Per Diem, Rotating shifts

Pay: $37.25–$61.75/hour

Provide nursing care on an inpatient behavioral health unit, supporting patients and families through treatment and recovery. Good for RNs with or without psych experience who want flexible shifts.

Employer: Trinity Health (Saint Mary’s Hospital)

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 12-hour night shift

Pay: $37.25–$61.75/hour

Night-shift RN role on the same behavioral health unit, with weekend/holiday requirements. Great if you prefer nights and want steady part-time hours.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health Urgent Care

Location: Waterbury & Bristol, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Float between two urgent care centers, helping with vitals, EKGs, testing, and front-desk tasks. Nice if you like variety, fast pace, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Waterbury, CT (Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Locum, Days (Mon–Fri 8a–5p)

Pay: $363.75–$393.75/hour

Locums IR role covering interventional radiology plus CT and ultrasound. Good for board-certified IRs seeking high hourly pay and full travel/malpractice support.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Waterbury, CT (Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Locum, Days (Mon–Fri 8a–5p)

Pay: $291.00–$315.00/hour

General diagnostic radiology (CT, US, MRI, X-ray) with strong locums pay. Ideal for board-certified radiologists wanting weekday daytime work.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (7a–3:30p)

Cath lab tech contract with on-call rotation and every third weekend. Great for RT(R) or RCIS techs looking for strong weekly pay and travel benefits.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Nights (11p–7:30a)

Night-shift CT travel role with ARRT-CT and BLS required. Good if you like nights and want a high-paying short-term contract.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Another CT travel option with housing support and full benefits. Nice if you want 12-hour shifts and a well-known travel agency.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, Day shifts (mix of 4x10s or 5x8s)

Pay: $3,063–$3,156/week

Travel CT role with ARRT-CT and CT licensure required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing help, and CE credits.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc. / Mondovi Dental

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time (Mon–Tue 9a–6p, Wed 9a–5p)

Pay: $23–$27/hour

Chairside dental role prepping rooms, assisting procedures, and teaching oral hygiene. Good for RDAs who want steady daytime hours and access to health and PTO benefits (hours-dependent).

Employer: Mondovi Dental (Smile Brands affiliate)

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time (same schedule as above)

Pay: $23–$27/hour

Same role and schedule as the listing above, posted via Indeed. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Provide full-scope primary care, from assessments to chronic disease management, in a team-based setting. Great for NPs or PAs who value evidence-based care and collaboration.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Waterbury, CT (in-person, home-based care)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $210/day

Provide daily living support, personal care, and companionship for Spanish-speaking clients. Best for male caregivers fluent in Spanish with experience in home care or senior care.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare around Waterbury.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.