🤝 Waterbury CT Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Waterbury has some solid options right now if you like helping kids, families, and older adults. These roles range from one-time babysitting to full-time social work careers with strong benefits.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time (single-day booking)

Pay: Not listed

Watch a 16-month-old on Friday, November 6, 2026, 1:00 PM–11:00 PM. No pets, no driving, no housekeeping—just focused childcare. Great if you want a simple, one-day job and already have babysitting experience.

Employer: Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. (CMHA)

Location: 255 Bank St, Waterbury, CT 06051

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Support adults with mental health and co-occurring needs through case management, life-skills coaching, and treatment planning. CMHA offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, up to 24 PTO days, 11 holidays, student loan help, and CEUs—good fit if you want growth in behavioral health.

Employer: StayWell Health Center

Location: Greater Waterbury area (on the road)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Pay: $18.50–$20.00/hour

Do in-home visits with families (prenatal–age 5), teaching parenting skills and child development while connecting them to community resources. Role is bilingual English–Spanish required, includes competitive salary, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, 10 holidays, and PSLF eligibility—great if you like being out in the community.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $51,256–$111,351/year , plus potential bonus/short-term incentives

, plus potential bonus/short-term incentives Application window expected to close: 01/18/2027

Work with older adults and high-risk patients on care coordination, psychosocial support, and connecting them to services to avoid hospitalizations. Requires a Master of Social Work and state license, and comes with a full CVS Health benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; good community jobs in Waterbury tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.