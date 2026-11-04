🛒 Waterbury CT Retail Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Roles

Waterbury’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from wireless to building supplies. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay (first 90 days), guaranteed at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans, use digital tools to show coverage, and grow into a Mobile Expert role with performance incentives and annual stock grants. Strong benefits even for part-timers, plus lots of training and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Bushka Lumber & Millwork, LLC

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37,500 – $100,000 per year

Work with contractors and homeowners to quote, price, and organize orders for lumber, windows, doors, decking, and more. Great fit if you know building materials and want steady hours, 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Bushka Lumber & Millwork, LLC (Benjamin Moore Signature Store)

(Benjamin Moore Signature Store) Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37,500 – $100,000 per year

Help customers choose the right paint and coatings, keep shelves stocked, and run the POS. Good for someone with paint or hardware experience who wants benefits, PTO, and long-term career growth in a stable local company.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.44/hr

Lead the floor, coach the team, and keep the store running smoothly while staying close to sneaker culture. Comes with bonus potential, employee discount, PTO, and health benefits, plus a clear path into higher retail leadership.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Waterbury, CT

Type: Full-time (retail hours, evenings/weekends/holidays)

Full-time (retail hours, evenings/weekends/holidays) Pay: $18.94/hr base with targeted $28.44/hr all-in (base + uncapped commission + bonus)

Lead a wireless sales team, coach reps, and own store results while earning commission and bonuses. Includes paid training, health insurance, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and 50% off Verizon service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.