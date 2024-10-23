TBI: Five McMinn County children found safe

ATHENS, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Five children at the center of an Endangered Child Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been found safe, the agency said Wednesday afternoon.

“GOOD NEWS update. The five boys have been located in Georgia and are safe. Thanks for helping get the word out,” the TBI stated in a social media update.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had earlier issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Athens Police Department as investigators searched for the five children who were believed to be with their non-custodial parents.

No further information was available.

The five children were believed to be with their non-custodial parents, who have been identified by the TBI as Kurtis Pendergrass, age 30 and Sawana Pendergrass, age 30.

They were believed to be traveling in a white 2018 GMC Acadia SUV with Tennessee plates.

