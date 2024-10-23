Open in App
    TBI: Five McMinn County children found safe

    By Melanie Vásquez Russell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqII4_0wIOxrn900

    ATHENS, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Five children at the center of an Endangered Child Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been found safe, the agency said Wednesday afternoon.

    “GOOD NEWS update. The five boys have been located in Georgia and are safe. Thanks for helping get the word out,” the TBI stated in a social media update.

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had earlier issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Athens Police Department as investigators searched for the five children who were believed to be with their non-custodial parents.

    No further information was available.

    Boy, 15, charged with murder of 13-year-old girl

    The five children were believed to be with their non-custodial parents, who have been identified by the TBI as Kurtis Pendergrass, age 30 and Sawana Pendergrass, age 30.

    They were believed to be traveling in a white 2018 GMC Acadia SUV with Tennessee plates.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTQWc_0wIOxrn900
      Non-custodial parents 30 y/o Kurtis Pendergrass and 30 y/o Sawana Pendergrass. (Photos via TBI)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30i2AM_0wIOxrn900
      (Photo via TBI)

    EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated

    Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

