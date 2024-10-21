Deputies investigate incident at Halloween attraction in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged assault that occurred at a popular local Halloween attraction.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they are investigating the alleged incident at AMS Haunted Attractions in Maryville. It is unknown if any charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

AMS Haunted Attractions said in a statement Monday that they are working with local authorities regarding the alleged assault that left one of the attraction’s actors injured.

The actor was treated at a local hospital and is recovering at home, according to the statement. The business added that there is always an off-duty law enforcement officer at the site and they have engaged additional private security for the remainder of the year.

“The safety of our actors, staff, and guests is our top priority. We take extensive measures to

foster a safe and enjoyable environment. Before the season begins, we train our actors on safety

protocols and acting methods, and we review our policies and procedures. Each night, our team

is briefed on safety protocols and any relevant issues from previous nights,” wrote AMS Haunted Attractions.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.

6 News is working learn additional details about the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.