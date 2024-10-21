Open in App
    Deputies investigate incident at Halloween attraction in Maryville

    By Gregory Raucoules,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMEdD_0wGCRjl900

    MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged assault that occurred at a popular local Halloween attraction.

    A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they are investigating the alleged incident at AMS Haunted Attractions in Maryville. It is unknown if any charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

    500+ pieces of explosives, 194 blasting caps found at CMC Recycling in Knoxville

    AMS Haunted Attractions said in a statement Monday that they are working with local authorities regarding the alleged assault that left one of the attraction’s actors injured.

    The actor was treated at a local hospital and is recovering at home, according to the statement. The business added that there is always an off-duty law enforcement officer at the site and they have engaged additional private security for the remainder of the year.

    “The safety of our actors, staff, and guests is our top priority. We take extensive measures to
    foster a safe and enjoyable environment. Before the season begins, we train our actors on safety
    protocols and acting methods, and we review our policies and procedures. Each night, our team
    is briefed on safety protocols and any relevant issues from previous nights,” wrote AMS Haunted Attractions.

    Daughter fights to keep parents’ killer behind bars after 1995 Farragut murder

    This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.

    6 News is working learn additional details about the incident.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

