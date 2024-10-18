Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WATE

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6hCd_0wBzXFqP00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBzXFqP00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBzXFqP00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kyle Larson opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs as the title favorite
    WATE18 hours ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect
    WATE2 days ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    WATE2 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    How to watch all the fall NASCAR weekend events from Las Vegas
    WATE2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Man wanted in connection to burglary, shooting in Greene County
    WATE2 days ago
    Why experts say keeping standard time is ‘undeniably’ better for us
    WATE23 hours ago
    Gulf War illness may increase risk for heart disease or stroke
    WATE2 days ago
    List: Two additional Big Lots stores expected to close in Tennessee, court docs show
    WATE2 days ago
    Canadian woman arrested, accused of scamming grandparents in East Tennessee
    WATE2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Truck drivers could be fined $5,000 for entering Newfound Gap Road, park warns
    WATE2 days ago
    Liam Payne’s family releases statement as more details, autopsy results emerge in singer’s death
    WATE2 days ago
    Vol fans tear down Neyland Stadium goalposts again following Alabama win
    WATE14 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WATE1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    WATE15 hours ago
    Girl still missing after disappearing on 1976 high school trip in the Smokies
    WATE3 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WATE22 hours ago
    After KY mother’s gruesome death, sibling files for protective order
    WATE2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA18 minutes ago
    Former NFL player’s Best Defense Foundation helps veterans at home
    WATE2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile22 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WATE21 hours ago
    Largest pumpkin in Florida weighs nearly 900 pounds
    WATE1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy