Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Chapman Highway shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Investigators have identified the man suspected in Friday’s shooting on Chapman Highway , according to the Knoxville Police Department, and he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The suspect, identified as Ariran Burks , 34, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault, KPD said on Monday.

The shooting, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 11 in the 4600 block of Chapman Highway, critically injured a 24-year-old woman.

“Burks, who was last known to reside in the Walter P. Taylor Homes area, is not in custody at this time and efforts remain ongoing to locate him,” KPD stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

“Burks should be considered armed and dangerous,” KPD stated on Monday morning.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.