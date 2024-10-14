Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WATE

    Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Chapman Highway shooting suspect

    By Melanie Vásquez Russell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFpEZ_0w6G7dSD00

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Investigators have identified the man suspected in Friday’s shooting on Chapman Highway , according to the Knoxville Police Department, and he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

    The suspect, identified as Ariran Burks , 34, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault, KPD said on Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrUiv_0w6G7dSD00
    Cocke County News Multi-Agency Resource Center opens in Newport

    The shooting, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 11 in the 4600 block of Chapman Highway, critically injured a 24-year-old woman.

    “Burks, who was last known to reside in the Walter P. Taylor Homes area, is not in custody at this time and efforts remain ongoing to locate him,” KPD stated.

    PREVIOUS STORY | Knoxville Police investigate shooting near gas station on Chapman Highway

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

    “Burks should be considered armed and dangerous,” KPD stated on Monday morning.

    There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Mindy Nelson
    1d ago
    Wonder if this had to do with the body found on 140?
    trumpdallas8
    2d ago
    OMG DONALD ITS TRUMP ILLIGMATE CHILD..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WATE4 days ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    WATE6 days ago
    Kentucky woman accused of dismembering, cooking her mother faces new charges
    WATE2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    WATE2 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    WATE1 day ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    WATE2 days ago
    Knoxville woman continues fight for justice in father’s 55-year-old cold case murder
    WATE1 day ago
    What you should do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
    WATE3 days ago
    Knoxville Police investigate shooting near gas station on Chapman Highway
    WATE5 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WATE2 days ago
    Knoxville man charged after Sevier County undercover operation
    WATE17 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Driver injured in crash with school bus near Jefferson County High School
    WATE5 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WATE12 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WATE1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    WATE2 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WATE6 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    WATE2 days ago
    VIDEO: Home a total loss after fire near the Parkway in Sevierville
    WATE6 days ago
    Pella Player of the Week: Avery Westfield
    WATE7 hours ago
    Michigan to pay $13M after shooter drill terrified psychiatric hospital for kids
    WATE1 day ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WATE10 hours ago
    Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WATE1 day ago
    ‘Nightmare scenario’: Coast Guard rescues man found clinging to cooler after Hurricane Milton
    WATE1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy