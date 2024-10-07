‘All I could see was water’ Cosby resident trapped in trailer for 11 hours during Helene

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sherry Barnett says she waited 11 hours to be rescued from her home the day East Tennessee was impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“I kept praying to God saying, ‘Please get us out of here, please get us out of here,’” said Barnett.

She said she didn’t know her area would be flooded at the time, but once water reached her house, it was too late to evacuate.

“I’ll tell you, it was scary. All the people that I hate, I don’t think I would wish that on them,” she said.

Her family who lived next door were also trapped. Standing on a truck outside their house, they could see Barnett in her kitchen window.

“All I could see was water, and I couldn’t see nobody but my niece, them over there, and my great niece, her grandma, and she said I’m proud that were there because if Sherry was by herself, then she would have all been by herself,” said Barnett.

Barnett said if it wasn’t for the company of her two dogs, she is unsure how she would have waited out the time.

“The water kept getting deeper and deeper in the trailer, so I went over to get a chair and get the dogs up on the counter,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for the dogs, I believe I would have been real hysterical over it so they helped me a lot.”

Although the situation was terrifying, Barnett said she tries to make light of what she went through.

“I tell people, ‘Well, I guess my false teeth are down at Douglas Lake and if anybody finds them I want them back,” she said.

Now, Barnett and her family are working on the next steps. They said the trailer is unsalvageable, and when they do move, it won’t be near any bodies of water. In the meantime her family has set up a fundraiser while she waits for federal assistance.

