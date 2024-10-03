TVA working to protect water supply intakes downstream from debris in Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — River-level maintenance efforts continue nearly a week after Helene impacted the region. The Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday announced that it is deploying a 4,000-foot boom across Douglas Lake to capture debris.

The aim of the operation, according to the TVA, is to help protect water supply intakes and other infrastructure downstream from the reservoir. The boom, which is a floating barrier, will be deployed north of Dandridge. While this is taking place, TVA authorities are advising the public to stay off the lake in the area until further notice.

“Heavy rainfall and flooding have left a lot of debris in Douglas Lake. To manage this issue, we are installing a one-mile-wide boom near Dandridge, Tennessee, to capture floating and submerged debris in the water. This work will contain the debris until we can work with our partners to remove it from the lake.” TVA News, on X, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024

Boaters will not be able to pass through the area, and TVA Police as well as Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers will be patrolling on the water to ensure safety.

“This is one of the largest boom deployments in TVA’s history,” the agency stated in a news release.

