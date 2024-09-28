Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WATE

    President Biden approves Emergency Declaration for Tennessee

    By Hope McAlee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvWLb_0vn6ibVR00

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Tennessee after President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Tennessee.

    FEMA announced the authorization Saturday morning, saying that the assistance would be available to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions that resulted from Tropical Storm Helene beginning on Thursday, September 26.

    How to help Cocke County, East TN with donations after Helene

    “The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” FEMA explained.

    For state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, FEMA said funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for “emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care” including evacuation and shelter support in Cocke, Hawkins, and Washington Counties.

    Roads, bridges impacted by floodwaters in East TN, western NC during Helene

    According to FEMA, federal funding is available for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for Carter, Johnson and Unicoi Counties.

    On Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order requesting the president to approve an Emergency Declaration , after Helene brought heavy rain to the state and caused flash flooding around the Great Smoky Mountains, causing “substantial damage.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Sandra Elrod
    2d ago
    TN is a red state, but he never failed to send help .
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    KEMA issues urgent notice for anticipated flooding in East Knox County
    WATE1 day ago
    Elderly Florida woman refuses to leave home amid Helene
    WATE2 days ago
    TEMA: 109 total missing in Washington, Unicoi counties
    WATE2 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Knoxville emergency responders deploy to assist in Hurricane Helene aftermath
    WATE8 hours ago
    Watch: Tennessee dam narrowly avoids failure after heavy rain from Helene
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Suspect arrested in armed robbery of gas station near Newport
    WATE4 days ago
    K9s, drones, and cell data: How modern law enforcement finds missing people
    WATE3 days ago
    Watch: Gov. Lee, Sen. Blackburn visited East Tennessee to assess flood damage Saturday
    WATE1 day ago
    Father convicted in toddler’s 2021 fentanyl overdose
    WATE4 days ago
    Newport Utilities declares state of emergency for all water operations
    WATE2 days ago
    Puppies saved from Washington County, Tennessee storm drain
    WATE3 days ago
    Kratom in Tennessee: ‘Secret shopper’ investigation reveals unregulated substances sold across state
    WATE1 day ago
    Downtown Newport ordered to evacuate, State of Emergency declared for Cocke County
    WATE3 days ago
    10th person dies in outbreak linked to Boar’s Head deli meat
    WATE3 days ago
    Severe weather causes closures in East Tennessee
    WATE5 days ago
    6-year-old hit by school bus in Blount County
    WATE3 days ago
    Helene death toll rises while supplies are rushed to North Carolina; Florida digs out
    WATE1 day ago
    Former Tennessee Gov. Winfield Dunn dies at 97
    WATE1 day ago
    Nolichucky River sees record flow after Helene moves through East TN
    WATE1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant
    WATE6 hours ago
    Sevier County residents forced to navigate road closures caused by flooding
    WATE3 days ago
    Residents take it upon selves to help reopen bridge
    WATE3 hours ago
    Eight men arrested for looting in Tennessee location devastated by Helene
    Lootpress2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy