President Biden approves Emergency Declaration for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Tennessee after President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Tennessee.

FEMA announced the authorization Saturday morning, saying that the assistance would be available to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions that resulted from Tropical Storm Helene beginning on Thursday, September 26.

“The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” FEMA explained.

For state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, FEMA said funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for “emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care” including evacuation and shelter support in Cocke, Hawkins, and Washington Counties.

According to FEMA, federal funding is available for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for Carter, Johnson and Unicoi Counties.

On Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order requesting the president to approve an Emergency Declaration , after Helene brought heavy rain to the state and caused flash flooding around the Great Smoky Mountains, causing “substantial damage.

