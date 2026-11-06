undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watchung
Heavy Pedestrian Traffic Expected at Watchung Circle
7 days ago
Drivers should expect increased pedestrian traffic at the Watchung circle on the night of 2026-11-06 and should drive with caution and plan for possible delays. More information: https://t.co/v7RmJhd6AJ
This content is adapted from materials provided by Watchung PD
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.