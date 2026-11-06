Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Watchung

Heavy Pedestrian Traffic Expected at Watchung Circle

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWriM_1GpemLps00

Drivers should expect increased pedestrian traffic at the Watchung circle on the night of 2026-11-06 and should drive with caution and plan for possible delays. More information: https://t.co/v7RmJhd6AJ

This content is adapted from materials provided by Watchung PD

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments