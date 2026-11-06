🍽️ Multiple $17/hr Restaurant Jobs in Watchung, NJ

Watchung’s food scene is growing, and Raising Cane’s is staffing up fast. If you want steady hours, weekly pay, and room to grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Watchung, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)

(with up to in raises in your first year) Type: Hourly, entry-level, all shifts

General crew role where you’ll do a bit of everything: take orders, run food, work the kitchen, and keep the dining room clean. Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO, 401(k) match, and no-cost therapy make this a solid starter or comeback job.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Watchung, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Type: Hourly, entry-level, all shifts

Spanish-language posting for the same crew role, with details on medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedules, and casual work clothes. Good option if you prefer to read and apply in Spanish.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Watchung, NJ

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Hourly, entry-level, all shifts

Front-of-house role focused on taking orders, handling payments, and helping guests. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, pet insurance) and is posted fully in Spanish.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Watchung, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (up to +$1.50/hour in year one)

(up to in year one) Type: Hourly, entry-level, all shifts

You’ll work the drive-thru, assemble orders, deliver food, and chat with guests in a fast-paced, upbeat setting. Includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, paid training, PTO, 401(k) match, and wellness perks.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Watchung, NJ

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Hourly, entry-level, all shifts

Spanish-language version of the customer service role, with the same focus on drive-thru orders, dining room care, and guest service. Listing highlights health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible hours, and employee discounts.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Watchung, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)

(with up to in raises in your first year) Type: Hourly, entry-level or experienced, all shifts

Back-of-house role where you cook chicken fingers and keep food quality high in a loud, fast kitchen. Comes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, fitness discounts, and no-cost therapy.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Watchung, NJ

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Type: Hourly, entry-level or experienced, all shifts

Spanish-language posting for the cook role, noting chances to move up into advanced kitchen positions. Includes health coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible hours, and employee discounts.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring for all shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.