Looking for a new feline friend in Watauga, TX? These young cats at Watauga Animal Services are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Watauga Animal Services

Phone: (817) 656-9614

Cranberry is a lovely young girl with a mostly white coat who’s waiting patiently at the shelter. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family.

👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Watauga Animal Services

Phone: (817) 656-9614

Gravy is a striking black-and-white tuxedo girl. If you love that classic tuxedo look, she could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet GRAVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Watauga Animal Services

Phone: (817) 656-9614

Stuffing is a handsome all-black young male. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other kitty.

👉 Meet STUFFING and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Watauga, please consider visiting Watauga Animal Services or giving them a call at (817) 656-9614 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.