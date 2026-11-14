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🐱 Sweet Young Cats in Watauga Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Watauga, TX? These young cats at Watauga Animal Services are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.
CRANBERRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Watauga Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 656-9614
Cranberry is a lovely young girl with a mostly white coat who’s waiting patiently at the shelter. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family.
👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GRAVY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Watauga Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 656-9614
Gravy is a striking black-and-white tuxedo girl. If you love that classic tuxedo look, she could be the perfect match for your home.
👉 Meet GRAVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STUFFING
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Watauga Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 656-9614
Stuffing is a handsome all-black young male. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other kitty.
👉 Meet STUFFING and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Watauga, please consider visiting Watauga Animal Services or giving them a call at (817) 656-9614 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.