📅 Adult Dungeons & Dragons night at Watauga Library

📅 Adult Dungeons & Dragons night at the Watauga Public Library!

On Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6:00 PM, Dungeon Master Jadyn will guide adults through fun, mini D&D adventures.

The event is at the Watauga Public Library, 7109 Whitley Road, Watauga, TX 76148.

You don’t need any experience or your own character — pre-made characters are provided.

RSVP is required, so be sure to reserve your spot before you go.