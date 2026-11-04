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American Football

📅 JV football game at Waskom High School – Nov 4, 2026

3 days ago
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📅 JV football game at Waskom High School

Ore City ISD’s JV football team will play at Waskom High School on November 4, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Location: Waskom High School
980 School Ave, Waskom, TX 75692, USA

Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the JV team on the road.

More Info: JV Football @ Waskom | Ore City Independent School...

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