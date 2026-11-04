undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
American Football
📅 JV football game at Waskom High School – Nov 4, 2026
3 days ago
📅 JV football game at Waskom High School
Ore City ISD’s JV football team will play at Waskom High School on November 4, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.
Location: Waskom High School
980 School Ave, Waskom, TX 75692, USA
Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the JV team on the road.
More Info: JV Football @ Waskom | Ore City Independent School...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.