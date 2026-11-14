Wasilla’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up that don’t require a long commute to Anchorage. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and patient-focused work right here in town.

Employer: Regent Surgical

Regent Surgical Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work Monday–Friday with no call and no weekends in a modern surgery center. You’ll support surgeons and RNs in the OR, set up and break down cases, handle instruments, and help keep everything sterile and running smoothly. Requires CST certification, graduation from an accredited surgical tech program, and BLS.

Employer: Opti Staffing Group (for a small assisted living home)

(for a small assisted living home) Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20–$25 per hour, depending on experience

Hands-on caregiving in a 12-bed, family-run assisted living home serving older adults with memory loss and mobility needs. You’ll help with daily care, meds (with training), meals, and light housekeeping. Three shifts available (day/evening/overnight), CPR/First Aid required or willing to get it; CNA or prior experience is a plus but training is available.

Employer: Pioneer Peak Orthopedics

Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role with an orthopedic team, ideal if you’re tired of commuting to Anchorage. You’ll prep charts, assist providers in exams and procedures, remove sutures, order labs and imaging, and handle patient calls and EHR work. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employer-paid disability and life insurance. New grads with MA certification are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local healthcare employers often grow fast and new roles open up from the inside.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.