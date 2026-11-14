Wasilla has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from big national brands to a local specialty shop. Most of these are part-time, so they’re great if you’re juggling school, family, or another job.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Wasilla, AK (E Parks Hwy store)

(E Parks Hwy store) Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.94–$20.83/hr + commission (top sellers up to ~$62,460/yr)

Help customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while earning hourly pay plus uncapped commission. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and big AT&T discounts; schedule runs between 9am–9pm including weekends.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Overnight and varied shifts keeping shelves full, backroom organized, and aisles clear. Good fit if you like steady, physical work, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health/401(k) benefits if eligible.

Employer: Smokin Deals Too

Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $16.50/hr

Work at a local smoke and adult novelty shop handling the register, checking IDs (21+ only), and keeping the store stocked and clean. Comes with employee discount, paid time off, and on-the-job training; shifts fall between 7:45am and midnight, including weekends/holidays.

If something here fits your schedule, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.