Wasilla has a few solid sales and marketing roles right now, from travel-heavy food sales to flexible, remote insurance work. Good mix of entry-level and experienced options.

Employer: OLM Food Solutions (listed via PFG Manufacturing )

OLM Food Solutions (listed via ) Location: Wasilla, AK (travel across region, ~ 75% travel with overnights & air)

(travel across region, ~ with overnights & air) Type: Contract / Full-time, salaried + uncapped commission

Salary: Not listed

Travel your territory, support franchise and license locations, and grow same-store food sales. This role is great if you like being on the road, building long-term relationships, and want a mix of base pay plus commission, with benefits starting day one and room to grow.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Location: Wasilla, AK (listed as remote, US-based)

(listed as remote, US-based) Type: Full-time / Flexible, entry-level

Salary: Commission-based

Built for college students, interns, and fresh grads who want real-world experience in sales and finance. You’ll work warm leads (no cold calling), get free training and mentorship, and can fit the work around your school schedule.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Location: Wasilla, AK (remote, US-based)

(remote, US-based) Type: Full-time, entry-level to experienced

Salary: Commission-based with performance-based earnings

Good fit if you’re serious about a sales career and like the idea of growing into leadership. You’ll manage client relationships, work qualified leads, and get training plus a flexible schedule as you build your book of business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours, pay, and training are often clearer on the employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.