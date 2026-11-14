📅 Alaska history talk on Knik townsite in Wasilla

Love local history or want to learn more about it?

The Alaska History Discussion Group is meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:30–7:00 pm at 500 N Crusey St, Wasilla, AK 99654.

This session will feature a talk on the historic Knik townsite and the history of Knik, presented by Lamont Hawkins Jr. You’ll hear a lecture, then have time to discuss Alaska history with others and explore the library’s Alaskana collection.

All levels are welcome, from beginners to expert history buffs—just show up and join the conversation.