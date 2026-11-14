undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wasilla
📢 Wasilla seeking applicants for 5 city commission seats
12 days ago
📢 Join a Wasilla city commission for 2027
The City of Wasilla is looking for residents to fill five commission seats starting January 1, 2027:
- Planning Commission: Seats B and C (must live within Wasilla city limits)
- Parks and Recreation Commission: Seat E (must live within Wasilla city limits)
- Airport Advisory Commission: Seats D and E (no city residency required)
Commission members help review land use and development, advise on parks and recreation facilities, and make recommendations about the Wasilla Municipal Airport.
How to apply
- Fill out a City of Wasilla commission application
- Submit it to the City Clerk’s Office by November 30, 2026
- Questions? Call 907-373-9090 or email cityclerk@cityofwasilla.gov
These positions are open to all qualified applicants, including current commissioners who want to be reappointed. Appointments are made by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.
More Info: Help Shape Wasilla’s Future—Apply to Serve on a Ci...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1