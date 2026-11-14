📢 Join a Wasilla city commission for 2027

The City of Wasilla is looking for residents to fill five commission seats starting January 1, 2027:

Planning Commission : Seats B and C (must live within Wasilla city limits )

: Seats and (must live ) Parks and Recreation Commission : Seat E (must live within Wasilla city limits )

: Seat (must live ) Airport Advisory Commission: Seats D and E (no city residency required)

Commission members help review land use and development, advise on parks and recreation facilities, and make recommendations about the Wasilla Municipal Airport.

How to apply

Fill out a City of Wasilla commission application

Submit it to the City Clerk’s Office by November 30, 2026

by Questions? Call 907-373-9090 or email cityclerk@cityofwasilla.gov

These positions are open to all qualified applicants, including current commissioners who want to be reappointed. Appointments are made by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.