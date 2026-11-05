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Wasilla
🏥 Wasilla AK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
6 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Wasilla, Alaska right now, with options from home care to high‑pay travel therapy. Good mix of flexible hours, strong pay, and small, close‑knit teams.
Board Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Epic Minds Therapy
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- Salary: $80–$100 per hour
- Type: Full‑time or Part‑time (flexible schedule)
This BCBA role offers high hourly pay, flexible shifts, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and bonuses). You’ll design ABA treatment plans, supervise RBTs, and work closely with families in a setting focused on evidence‑based care.
RN Homecare Nights
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- Salary: $36–$38 per hour
- Type: Full‑time, Part‑time, or PRN
Provide 1:1 skilled nursing in patients’ homes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and consistent assignments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where applicable), and strong local clinical support.
Caregiver
- Employer: Northern Living Center
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- Salary: From $20 per hour
- Type: Full‑time, in‑person
Work in a 12‑bed assisted living home with a true family feel, helping residents with daily care, companionship, and activities. Requires at least 1 year of caregiving experience and CNA, with flexible schedule and paid training.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,305/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- Salary: $2,305 per week
- Type: 13‑week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, days (5x8s)
Outpatient PT role with a small, family‑owned clinic group, low daily caseload (about 6–8 patients), no weekends or holidays, and a 1‑hour lunch. Perks include guaranteed hours, day‑one benefits, and access to affordable housing (~$700/month with utilities) plus a company car.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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