🏥 Wasilla AK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Wasilla, Alaska right now, with options from home care to high‑pay travel therapy. Good mix of flexible hours, strong pay, and small, close‑knit teams.

Employer: Epic Minds Therapy

Epic Minds Therapy Location: Wasilla, AK

Salary: $80–$100 per hour

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time (flexible schedule)

This BCBA role offers high hourly pay, flexible shifts, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and bonuses). You’ll design ABA treatment plans, supervise RBTs, and work closely with families in a setting focused on evidence‑based care.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Wasilla, AK

Salary: $36–$38 per hour

Type: Full‑time, Part‑time, or PRN

Provide 1:1 skilled nursing in patients’ homes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and consistent assignments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where applicable), and strong local clinical support.

Employer: Northern Living Center

Northern Living Center Location: Wasilla, AK

Salary: From $20 per hour

Type: Full‑time, in‑person

Work in a 12‑bed assisted living home with a true family feel, helping residents with daily care, companionship, and activities. Requires at least 1 year of caregiving experience and CNA, with flexible schedule and paid training.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Wasilla, AK

Salary: $2,305 per week

Type: 13‑week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, days (5x8s)

Outpatient PT role with a small, family‑owned clinic group, low daily caseload (about 6–8 patients), no weekends or holidays, and a 1‑hour lunch. Perks include guaranteed hours, day‑one benefits, and access to affordable housing (~$700/month with utilities) plus a company car.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.