🍽️ Wasilla Food & Hospitality: Multiple Management Roles Hiring

Wasilla’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of that growth is in management roles. If you’ve got restaurant or retail leadership experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive, with benefits)

Run the whole store for Domino’s, from building sales and controlling inventory to hiring and training your team. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, stock purchase discount, education help, and more) plus clear growth in the quick-service world.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24–$27 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Help lead a single Panda Express location, focusing on hiring, coaching the team, and guest experience. Includes paid leadership training, free meals on shift, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and lots of room to grow into higher management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Wasilla, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27–$30 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Take full ownership of a Panda Express store, leading the team and driving sales and guest satisfaction. You’ll get 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, strong benefits, and a clear path to General Manager once you complete their certification.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.