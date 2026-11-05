🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Wasilla, AK

Wasilla’s retail scene is busy right now—big national chains and local shops are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2074

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1350 S Seward Meridian Pkwy, Wasilla, AK 99654

Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-Time , mid-shift & closing

, mid-shift & closing Big-box retail with strong benefits: health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, and Walmart-paid education (from HS to bachelor’s). Great if you want steady hours, solid benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Wasilla, AK

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)

Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly) Type: Full-Time

Front-line customer service in building materials—help shoppers find what they need, restock shelves, and learn basic home-improvement skills. Comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Wasilla, AK

Pay: Starting rate varies by role and experience (not listed exactly)

Starting rate varies by role and experience (not listed exactly) Type: Part-Time

Similar customer service role at Lowe’s, but with part-time hours—good if you need flexibility. You’ll greet customers, help them find products, and may learn tasks like mixing paint or cutting materials, with access to the same discount and development programs.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Wasilla, AK

Pay: Not listed (full-time, flexible schedule)

Not listed (full-time, flexible schedule) Type: Full-Time

Customer-facing role helping people with auto parts and basic installs (like wipers, batteries, bulbs). Good fit if you enjoy cars or want to build automotive knowledge while working toward sales and leadership growth.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies)

Location: Wasilla, AK

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Department leader role in home/photo/electronics—mix of customer service, supervising staff, merchandising, and inventory. Comes with access to Kroger’s broad benefits, including health coverage, PTO, discounts, and up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement over your career.

Employer: Green Degree (retail cannabis)

Location: Wasilla, AK

Pay: From $17.50/hour + tips (first 90 days), then $18/hour + tips

(first 90 days), then Type: Full-Time (4x10 schedule, 3 days off in a row)

(4x10 schedule, 3 days off in a row) Shift Lead/budtender role in a family-owned cannabis shop. You’ll lead the shift, handle cash, educate customers on products, and keep the store running smoothly. Requires a valid Marijuana Handlers Card, some budtending experience, and a driver’s license; includes 30% employee discount, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility (Enterprise Rent-A-Car)

Location: 4535 E Greenstreet Circle #1, Wasilla, AK 99654

Pay: $21/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about 40 hours/week Type: Full-Time , Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm, weekends off

, Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm, weekends off Higher-responsibility customer service role with steady daytime hours—mix of in-person service, phone work, rentals, and light vehicle check-in/cleaning. Includes PTO (starting at 14 days + 6 holidays), health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, and rental/car purchase discounts.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Wasilla’s best roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.