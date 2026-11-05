Whitmore Lake Farmers Market reopens in June

The Whitmore Lake Farmers Market at 9725 Main St, Whitmore Lake (Northfield Community Park) is closed for the season and will reopen on the first Sunday of June. From June through September, the market runs every Sunday, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM, offering a lakefront setting and vendors with items such as all-season honey, fresh collards, and more. The market accepts cash, credit/debit, and SNAP/Bridge/EBT.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Washtenaw County Health Department