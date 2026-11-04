📢 New Washougal Veterans Memorial planned for 2027

The City of Washougal is planning a new Veterans Memorial at Washougal Memorial Cemetery, 3329 Q Street. The memorial will honor all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and provide an accessible place for remembrance, education, and community ceremonies year-round.

Key details:

Location: Washougal Memorial Cemetery, 3329 Q Street

Washougal Memorial Cemetery, Funding: $250,000 in Washington State capital funding

in Washington State capital funding Target completion: By June 30, 2027

Current phase: Choosing a design consultant (RFQ period closed October 30, 2026)

The existing veterans memorial in the cemetery will stay in place as a separate feature.

Once a consultant is under contract, the City plans public engagement, including chances for veterans and community members to review design options and give feedback at an open house or Parks and Cemetery Board workshop.

For questions, contact Corinthia Barnhart, Parks and Cemetery Manager, at 360-835-8501 ext. 108 or corinthia.barnhart@cityofwashougal.us.