Young cats in Washoe Valley, NV are hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these kittens are with Pawsibilities and are looking for adopters who will give them time, care, and lots of love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby with white

Brown tabby with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Pawsibilities

Phone: (775) 293-8787

Maple is a young brown tabby and white kitten looking for her forever family through Pawsibilities. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great choice for someone ready to welcome a baby cat and give her a lifetime of love and care.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born around July 2026)

Baby kitten (born around July 2026) Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red tabby

Orange / red tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pawsibilities

Phone: (775) 293-8787

Rory is an orange tabby kitten with a fun-loving, curious, and playful personality. He also has an affectionate, friendly side and enjoys snuggles as much as playtime. He’s ready to bring “endless joy and wonder” to a home that will keep him entertained and loved.

👉 Meet Rory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten (born around July 2026)

Baby kitten (born around July 2026) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue with white

Gray/blue with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pawsibilities

Phone: (775) 293-8787

Eclair is a shy, reserved little beauty looking for a quiet, understanding home. She needs a patient person who will give her time to feel safe and come out of her shell at her own pace. She gets along wonderfully with other cats, and a friendly feline companion may help her feel more confident.

👉 Meet Eclair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Washoe Valley, NV and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet cats from Pawsibilities. Call (775) 293-8787 to ask about visits, adoption details, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.