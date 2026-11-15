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🐱 Playful & Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Washoe Valley
Young cats in Washoe Valley, NV are hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these kittens are with Pawsibilities and are looking for adopters who will give them time, care, and lots of love.
Maple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Pawsibilities
- Phone: (775) 293-8787
Maple is a young brown tabby and white kitten looking for her forever family through Pawsibilities. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great choice for someone ready to welcome a baby cat and give her a lifetime of love and care.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rory
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born around July 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pawsibilities
- Phone: (775) 293-8787
Rory is an orange tabby kitten with a fun-loving, curious, and playful personality. He also has an affectionate, friendly side and enjoys snuggles as much as playtime. He’s ready to bring “endless joy and wonder” to a home that will keep him entertained and loved.
👉 Meet Rory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eclair
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten (born around July 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pawsibilities
- Phone: (775) 293-8787
Eclair is a shy, reserved little beauty looking for a quiet, understanding home. She needs a patient person who will give her time to feel safe and come out of her shell at her own pace. She gets along wonderfully with other cats, and a friendly feline companion may help her feel more confident.
👉 Meet Eclair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Washoe Valley, NV and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet cats from Pawsibilities. Call (775) 293-8787 to ask about visits, adoption details, and current availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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