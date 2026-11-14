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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Washoe Valley
Washoe Valley has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Each one is cared for by Pawsibilities and is ready to bring joy to the right family.
Dunkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten, born around July 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Pawsibilities
- Phone: (775) 293-8787
Dunkin is an affectionate, silly, and very curious little kitten. His sweet nature and friendly chirps make him hard not to love. He enjoys exploring new toys and trotting over to say hello. Dunkin does well with other cats and has already been introduced to dogs in his foster home.
👉 Meet Dunkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cooper Howard
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (born around March 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Pawsibilities
- Phone: (775) 293-8787
Cooper Howard is a handsome young cat with striking markings. He’s friendly and affectionate, and he truly enjoys human company. Cooper is living with other cats now, but he’s independent and easygoing enough that he doesn’t require a feline friend in his new home.
👉 Meet Cooper Howard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jelly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten, born July 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Pawsibilities
- Phone: (775) 293-8787
Jelly is an outgoing, playful kitten with a silly, friendly personality. He loves to explore, chase toys, and jump into games with his people. Jelly gets along very well with other cats and enjoys having feline buddies to share his adventures.
👉 Meet Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Washoe Valley, NV and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Pawsibilities at (775) 293-8787 or visit each cat’s link to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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