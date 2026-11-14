undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washingtonville
📢 Washingtonville spotlights vital role of school psychologists
11 days ago
📢 How Washingtonville Schools Support Student Mental Health
During National School Psychologist Week, Washingtonville Central School District is highlighting how its school psychologists support students every day.
Psychologists in the district:
- Do evaluations for students who may need extra academic or behavioral help
- Run a funded preschool evaluation unit – the only one in the county – to catch needs early, even before kindergarten
- Use a multi-tier system of support (MTSS) so students get academic, social, emotional, or behavioral help right when they need it
- Offer group and individual counseling and crisis response services
- Create safe spaces for all students, regardless of background or beliefs
They also help families through:
- Holiday support like Adopt a Family
- Year-round links to county resources, outside counseling, and Food4Kids to fight food insecurity.
Their advice to families: make connections, talk more, and put down phones for family time so kids feel school is a safe, welcoming place to learn.
More Info: Washingtonville Celebrates National School Psychol...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.