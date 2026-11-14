📢 How Washingtonville Schools Support Student Mental Health

During National School Psychologist Week, Washingtonville Central School District is highlighting how its school psychologists support students every day.

Psychologists in the district:

Do evaluations for students who may need extra academic or behavioral help

for students who may need extra academic or behavioral help Run a funded preschool evaluation unit – the only one in the county – to catch needs early, even before kindergarten

– the only one in the county – to catch needs early, even before kindergarten Use a multi-tier system of support (MTSS) so students get academic, social, emotional, or behavioral help right when they need it

so students get academic, social, emotional, or behavioral help right when they need it Offer group and individual counseling and crisis response services

and Create safe spaces for all students, regardless of background or beliefs

They also help families through:

Holiday support like Adopt a Family

Year-round links to county resources, outside counseling, and Food4Kids to fight food insecurity.

Their advice to families: make connections, talk more, and put down phones for family time so kids feel school is a safe, welcoming place to learn.