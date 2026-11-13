🏃 Elementary Pumpkin Run wraps up at Washingtonville High

The Washingtonville Central School District held its final Pumpkin Run elementary race last week at Washingtonville High School.

Top runners from the district’s elementary schools ran a one-mile course, with families, classmates, and staff cheering from the sidelines. Students warmed up together on the fields before the boys’ race, followed by the girls’ race.

Boys results (top 3):

1st – Colton Breitmaier (Taft) – 5:33

– 2nd – Lorenzo Roa (Taft) – 5:33

– 3rd – Jackson Lowe (LB) – 5:43

Girls results (top 3):

1st – Callie Amend (LB) – 6:21

– 2nd – Alana Hogg (Taft) – 6:22

– 3rd – Camryn Shader (Taft) – 6:24

The district notes that events like this help build community connections and encourage healthy habits and a love of physical activity for young students.