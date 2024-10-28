Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Wake up with the Washington Examiner: What to know about your ballot and Trump’s bold confidence play

    By Max Thornberry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08l6qR_0wPLtNKX00

    Abortion addendum

    When the anti- abortion movement succeeded in overturning Roe v. Wade , it simultaneously achieved its 50-year goal and left the movement rudderless. Republicans immediately started to struggle with the political ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to send the authority to regulate abortion law back to the states.

    Democrats and their abortion-rights compatriots ran up huge victories, including in states such as Ohio . Strict abortion restrictions that didn’t include exceptions for rape and incest or that outlawed the procedure inside the 15-week window turned out to be far more unpopular than expected.

    This November, abortion is on the ballot in some shape or form in 10 states. It’s one of several issues voters will have a chance to weigh in on besides whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will take control of the White House.

    This week, the Washington Examiner is taking a look at what some of those important, under-the-radar ballot items are going to be with our Direct Democracy series.

    While Democrats and Republicans have both used “abortion” as a policy item on the trail, the single word doesn’t describe the varied plans and proposals getting bandied about. The issue set is broad, and the fights from state to state are differentiated by different requirements, restrictions, and requests, Healthcare Reporter Gabrielle Etzel wrote for us this morning.

    Arizona voters are grappling with a state legislature that has already nullified a Civil War-era law that banned the procedure outright. The 15-week ban in place there overrode the nascent law that was passed before Arizona became a state.

    “The abortion-rights amendment on Arizona ballots, Proposition 139 , would establish in the state constitution a ‘fundamental right to abortion’ and prohibit the state from interfering with abortion access before fetal viability — or the point at which a fetus can survive outside of the mother’s womb,” Gabrielle wrote.

    Like Arizona, Florida and Missouri are considering amendments that would enshrine fundamental rights to abortion in their state constitutions.

    The fates of the measures in those states appear to be on different tracks.

    Florida has a six-week abortion ban in place now, and undoing it with Amendment 4 would require garnering 60% support from voters. That looks like it’s going to be too high of a bar, as the latest polling shows only 46% of voters support the amendment.

    However, Missouri law only requires a simple majority of support, and “an August poll from St. Louis University found that 52% of voters would vote ‘yes’ on enshrining the abortion-rights amendment into the state constitution, meaning that the amendment could pass since all that is required is a simple majority vote,” Gabrielle wrote.

    Then, there are states that have no plans to tighten abortion access at all, though voters are considering abortion-adjacent questions.

    Colorado’s abortion amendment would essentially open up Medicaid dollars to go toward funding abortions in the state — a historically unpopular proposal.

    And New York is attempting to push through a broader equal rights amendment that includes references to “pregnancy outcomes” and “reproductive autonomy” but doesn’t mention abortion outright.

    Click here to read more about the varied abortion access fights taking place next week.

    Confidence campaign

    Trump is definitely not demure. He exudes brash assurance and is sure that not only does he know best but also that he has surrounded himself with the smartest, brightest, and strongest people.

    Standing onstage in Las Vegas last week, the former president told a crowd that there is no doubt he is going to win and win big in the Silver State.

    “We’re leading by a lot in Nevada. We’re leading by a lot in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, even states that are typically never in play,” Trump boasted during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “Big states are all in play.”

    He might be right. Trump has recently overtaken Harris in Nevada after trailing her there for all of September. But his lead, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average , is only 0.7 points.

    It’s a similar story in Pennsylvania , with Trump +0.5; Michigan , with Trump +0.2; and Wisconsin , with Trump +0.3.

    White House Reporter Haisten Willis is up this morning with a look at the problems such a confident message could pose for a campaign that is winning nationally by just 0.1 points.

    “While Trump is known for his showman personality and will always project strength, there are some indications that a sense of confidence has leaked into the Republican atmosphere,” Haisten writes. “Axios reported that Republicans are ‘shockingly confident’ about the outcome, already talking privately about policy playbooks and new jobs in January.”

    “GOP members who spoke to the Washington Examiner insisted that Trump's team is fully committed behind the scenes and taking nothing for granted,” he wrote.

    Messaging from Trump himself and what the people running his campaign are telling donors are divergent. The candidate is whipping up excitement at rallies by telling his supporters they have nothing to fear with him on the ticket.

    Behind the scenes, the political operators are sending out a more levelheaded message.

    "I don’t think the Trump campaign is underestimating Harris at all," Scott Jennings , a CNN commentator and longtime adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), told Haisten. "Based on my observations and conversations, they are all in on finishing this thing at full throttle."

    Outrunning polls, like putting on a show and doing retail politics, is one of the things Trump does best.

    “At this stage in 2016, he trailed Hillary Clinton by 5 points nationally in a race he would go on to win,” Haisten writes. “In 2020, Trump trailed President Joe Biden by 8 points. He outperformed his polling both times, so if that pattern holds, Trump is almost certain to win this time around.”

    Click here to read more about the benefits and pitfalls of Trump’s confidence campaign.

    New from us

    Harris’s tax plans would hobble the economy

    Forget swing states, here are the swing counties that will decide the 2024 election

    Election 2024: How these five top trending issues rank nationally

    Trump tax plan is a shift from decadeslong GOP quest to broaden base

    In case you missed it

    Trump played his dream show

    It’s not a swing state, but all eyes are on Virginia

    Harris dodged big answers on Sunday

    For your radar

    Harris is barnstorming Michigan, speaking at campaign events in Saginaw at 2:20 p.m., Macomb County at 5:20 p.m., and Ann Arbor at 7:15 p.m.

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) will join Harris in Ann Arbor after campaigning in Manitowoc and Waukesha, Wisconsin.

    Biden will cast his early ballot in Wilmington, Delaware, at 11 a.m. before traveling back to Washington, D.C. He will hold a virtual meeting with National Guard members to thank them for their actions in North Carolina at 3 p.m. and will speak with elected officials in states affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton at 3:15 p.m.

    The president will deliver remarks at a reception celebrating Diwali at 5:30 p.m.

    First lady Jill Biden and Gwen Walz are speaking at Harris-Walz campaign events in Traverse City, Michigan, at 1 p.m., Bay City, Michigan, at 4 p.m., and La Crosse, Wisconsin, at 7 p.m.

    Trump will speak at the inaugural National Faith Summit in Powder Springs, Georgia, at 2 p.m. and will host a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, at 6 p.m.

    Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is speaking at campaign events in Wausau, Wisconsin, at 3 p.m. and Racine, Wisconsin, at 6:30 p.m.

    Related Search

    Abortion lawsPresidential electionVoting RightsAbortion rightsTrump'S confidenceHealthcare policies

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump hits back at Michelle Obama after insults: ‘Big mistake that she made’
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Political affiliation divided along racial lines among churchgoers
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    The higher education bubble is finally bursting
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Social media cringes at hot mic video of Harris and Whitmer
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Social Security update: First round of November payments worth $4,873 goes out in 14 days
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Colleges must pay up for COVID-19 vaccine mandate injuries: GOP lawmakers
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Did Tim Walz have an undisclosed Chinese lover?
    WashingtonExaminer13 hours ago
    Michelle Obama’s limitless resentment
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Gas prices: Slight increase at the pumps a week before Election Day
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    No meat for you! Climate experts gauge appetite for rationing
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Does Biden actually want Harris to win? Do Hillary Clinton or Josh Shapiro?
    WashingtonExaminer5 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Conservatives can’t escape CNN double standards
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Prosecutors lay foundation in Madigan corruption trial
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    WATCH LIVE: Trump holds Mar-a-Lago press conference
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Don Jr.: Swamp ‘rats’ want back in
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy