Washington Examiner’s Anna Giaritelli, Gabe Kaminsky, finalists for Dao Prize

Two of the Washington Examiner’s reporters, Anna Giaritelli and Gabe Kaminsky , have been nominated as finalists for the National Journalism Center’s Dao Prize for Excellence in investigative journalism.

Giaritelli, who interned with the Washington Examiner in 2010, joined the company full-time in 2015 and has been covering immigration, the border, and homeland security since 2018. She has visited the border some 60 times during her tenure. She has been nominated “for her ongoing coverage of the immigration crisis.” Some of that work this year includes:

BORDER AGENTS TOLD TO RELEASE MIGRANTS INTO US DESPITE BIDEN ASYLUM BAN

TOP BORDER PATROL OFFICIALS SAY BIDEN APPOINTEES SILENCED THEM FOR YEARS

THE BIDEN EFFECT? BORDER PATROL HAS LOST A QUARTER OF WORKFORCE SINCE 2020 ELECTION

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SHIFTS AWAY FROM TEXAS AFTER ABBOTT LOCKS DOWN BORDER: DATA

BIDEN’S BORDER SEES NEARLY HALF A MILLION IMMIGRANT CHILDREN ARRIVE WITHOUT A PARENT

Kaminsky, an investigative reporter with the Washington Examiner since 2022, was a finalist for the inaugural Dao prize last year. This year, he has been nominated for his ongoing coverage of “Bidenbucks: How Democrats Weaponize Elections With Left-Wing Dark Money Allies.”

You can read more here:

DOCUMENTS SHED LIGHT ON BIDEN WHITE HOUSE MEETING ON VOTER REGISTRATION WITH LEFT-WING ACTIVISTS

INSIDE THE LEFT-WING DARK MONEY VOTER TURNOUT OPERATION TARGETING VULNERABLE PATIENTS

Prizes are awarded annually in three categories, including: best local journalism, best multimedia reporting, and best overall reporting or series. Both Giaritelli and Kaminsky are nominated for the latter category.

Finalists are judged according to investigative depth, public interest, fairness and accuracy, style, and impact.

The winners will be announced at the Dao Prize Gala on Nov. 13 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The National Journalism Center is a project of Young America’s Foundation