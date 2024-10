Many expect post-election violence, most blame media

People are already assigning blame for the wave of violence they expect to see after Election Day , no matter who wins.

In the latest survey to show widespread concern about violence after either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump wins the presidency, a supermajority of likely voters are putting the blame on the biased media.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets found that eight in 10 believe the media is dividing the country, setting the stage for violence.

Election-related violence occurred after both of the last two presidential elections. In 2017, after former President Donald Trump was inaugurated, angry protesters torched cars and damaged parts of downtown Washington, D.C.. In 2021, protesters entered the U.S. Capitol and stalled the counting of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

A new "Hate List" compiled by the New Tolerance Campaign showed that Trump has faced more media hate than Harris.

Secrets reported yesterday that prepper and survival camps nationwide are opening their doors to members on Election Day.

As with other surveys, more believe that violence will follow the election of Harris than Trump, though the difference is small.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 51% of likely U.S. voters believe it’s likely there will be a violent reaction if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected, including 26% who say such a reaction is ‘very likely.’ However, 47% also think a violent reaction is likely if former President Donald Trump wins, including 23% who say violence is ‘very likely’ to follow a Trump victory,” said the survey analysis.

An app used by one national survival outfit, Fortitude Ranch, warned members to plan now for violence.

The Collapse Survivor app said, “Threat Alert at 1:00 PM on Oct 22 2024: You should make plans now assuming there will be some post-election violence. Fortitude Ranch, the nation’s largest survival community, is opening on Election Day for possible “Civil War” violence.”