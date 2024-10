Reid Hoffman revealed as top donor of ‘GOP women’ PAC boosting Harris

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a Democratic megadonor, is the largest backer of a "Republican women" super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, records show.

Women4Us, a group that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on digital advertising boosting Harris against former President Donald Trump , has received $518,000 of its $644,000 war chest since July 1 from Hoffman, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The super PAC, which, like others, may spend and raise unlimited sums to support candidates, calls itself a cohort of "current and former Republican women organizing and activating our fellow Republican and right-leaning independent women to defeat Donald Trump this fall."

Women4Us was formed by political operatives with backgrounds in GOP politics, the Washington Free Beacon reported . Women4Us counts one of its advisers as Jennifer Horn, who co-founded the Lincoln Project , a scandal-ridden group opposing Trump, the outlet reported.

Hoffman's significant backing of the group illustrates how left-wing activists have, in the last several years, teamed up with anti-Trump Republicans to boost Democrats. During the GOP primary, then-GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was boosted by a group called Defending Democracy Together co-founded by Bill Kristol, a Never Trump writer, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Republican Accountability PAC, another anti-Trump committee, is heavily funded by Defending Democracy Together, Hoffman, and other left-leaning donors, the Daily Caller reported .

Hoffman, who did not respond to a request for comment through his venture capital firm , is not mentioned on the website of Women4Us. The super PAC also did not return a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Hoffman is a top funder of Future Forward, the main super PAC supporting Harris this election, the Washington Examiner reported .

Since last month, Women4Us has directed almost $370,000 combined to the Virginia-based Resonate Networks, the Dallas-based firm Strategic Red, and the California-based SmartCall Media for digital advertising supporting Harris, according to federal filings.

The super PAC was registered with the FEC in July, and its treasurer is a lawyer named Mike McCauley, filings show. In an " allies " section on its website, Women4Us lists Kristol, the founding editor of the Weekly Standard, which was owned by Clarity Media Group, the media holding company for the Washington Examiner.