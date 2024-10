Hurricanes: Six states request fiscal aid from Congress

(The Center Square) – Citing fall harvest losses at the top of a list, respective state House of Representatives leaders from North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama have petitioned Congress for fiscal assistance.

The Monday letter to U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell and U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson and Hakeem Jeffries said Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton had major impacts “especially in rural areas where agriculture is the lifeblood and economic engine for small communities.” The three hurricanes all landed in Florida over a span of 66 days, and subsequently generated damage across the South.

Respective Republican Speakers Tim Moore of North Carolina, Paul Renner of Florida, Cameron Sexton of Tennessee, Murrell Smith of South Carolina, Jon Burns of Georgia and Nathaniel Ledbetter of Alabama asked for sufficient time allowing land grant institutions to assess direct and indirect losses.

Financing toward next year’s crop was cited, in particular how Congress aided after Hurricane Michael – a Category 5 force – hit Florida in 2018. The lawmakers requested “a block grant that can be administered quickly and efficiently by the states.”

The group asked for consideration of emergency funding toward long-term recovery, and for “additional funds for infrastructure rebuilding. Roads and bridges have been destroyed along the path of these hurricanes and rebuilding our infrastructure will take significant time and resources,” they wrote.

The state lawmakers asked that funding be routed through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program “to ensure that FHWA can fulfill the requests of the affected states to rebuild this critical infrastructure.”

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Steinhatchee, Fla, on Aug. 5, Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Dekle Beach, Fla., on Sept. 26, and Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near Siesta Key, Fla., on Oct. 9.

Estimated to have killed more than 200 and possibly more than 250, only Katrina (2005, deaths 1,392), Audrey (1957, deaths 416) and Camille (1969, deaths 256) are responsible for more deaths by hurricane in the last three-quarters of a century than Helene. This week, the fourth of recovery , began with an estimated 26 people in North Carolina still unaccounted for and 96 confirmed dead – most of any in seven states with fatalities.

Helene dissipated over the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee, dumping more than 30 inches of rain in multiple places. Flooding was catastrophic, arguably the worst storm for North Carolina since Hurricanes Floyd in 1999 and Hazel in 1954 – the latter the only Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on state shores, the former causing a once in 500 years flood.

Schumer, D-N.Y., is majority leader of the Senate and McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader. Johnson, R-La., is speaker of the House, and Jeffries, D-N.Y., the House minority party leader.