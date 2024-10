WATCH LIVE: Trump participates in faith leaders meeting in Concord, North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump will speak with faith leaders in Concord, North Carolina , at around 6:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Trump toured the devastation left by Hurricane Helene earlier on Monday in Asheville, North Carolina, which was hit particularly hard as videos of flooding spread across the airwaves late last month.

North Carolina is a critical swing state. According to RealClearPolitics's polling average , Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris, 48.4% to 47.9%, with just 15 days to the election.