Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Pennsylvania Senate race shifts to ‘toss-up’ in sign of momentum for McCormick

    By Ramsey Touchberry,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUglZ_0wGAntuh00

    The heated Senate race in battleground Pennsylvania has tightened even further between Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Republican challenger David McCormick as voters already start to cast their ballots.

    The neck-and-neck contest is one of several that could be the Senate majority-maker by determining whether Democrats hold on to the chamber with a razor-thin margin.

    Nonpartisan election forecaster Cook Political Report shifted the race on Monday from “leans Democrat” into the “toss-up” column, joining the likes of Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

    In separate polls released this week, McCormick led Casey for what appeared to be the first time in the race.

    A survey from Atlas Intel showed Casey trailing McCormick 47.1% to 48.3% but within the margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points. In September, the same firm had Casey up by roughly 2 points in the Keystone State.

    Casey outperformed the top of his ticket in the crucial swing state, with Vice President Kamala Harris trailing former President Donald Trump 46.5% to 49.8%.

    Another poll, from GOP pollster Trafalgar Group, had McCormick up 47.2% to 46.8% with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

    Casey’s overall polling average leads McCormick by less than 2 points.

    “It’s time for a change, and as a 7th-generation Pennsylvanian, combat veteran, and PA job creator, Dave McCormick will bring new leadership and fresh ideas to the Senate when Pennsylvania elects him on November 5,” McCormick spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

    McCormick is the former CEO of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

    Casey is seeking a fourth consecutive term. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but it has sent fresh fundraising pitches to supporters based on the recent polling and ratings shift.

    One said McCormick “has a real chance of winning and flipping Pennsylvania red.” Another said he’s “running out of time to pull back ahead and win” with early voting already underway.

    “If Bob loses, Democrats will lose the Senate,” another said.

    In the final two weeks before Election Day, Democrats have more than $18 million in ads reserved for Casey compared to about $29 million for McCormick, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    Senate Republicans’ campaign arm accused Casey of now “desperately attempting to tie himself to Donald Trump” with an ad last week creating distance with President Joe Biden and embracing Trump on trade policy.

    “We knew this race was a toss-up when Bob Casey started running ads claiming he was President Trump's best friend even though he voted to impeach him twice,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Philip Letsou said. “Bob Casey is desperately trying to throw Kamala Harris under the bus to save his own political career — it won't work."

    Comments / 135
    Add a Comment
    Rosa Dodson
    7h ago
    If republicans keep the house, no bills will get passed, will have 5-6 speaker of the house, most likely no speaker for the 1st year
    Christopher C
    11h ago
    The Monday update gives Trump a 54 percent chance of winning, an improvement from just a week ago when his chances were at 48 percent. The model forecasts a tight race, but Trump's momentum appears to be growing.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Carville predicts nearly all swing states will go to one candidate
    WashingtonExaminer17 days ago
    Hulk Hogan predicts election landslide: ‘I don’t believe the polls’
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Kamala Harris returns donation from Muslim cleric who shared antisemitic content
    WashingtonExaminer15 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com1 day ago
    Muslim Michigan Democrat removed from Harris event wants explanation
    WashingtonExaminer17 hours ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne8 days ago
    Chris Cuomo proclaims Kamala Harris is not ‘black female Jesus’
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Trump announces Operation Aurora to tamp down illegal immigration in Colorado
    Washington Examiner11 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times2 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Major odds shift has GOP favored to win House, Trump surging ahead in every swing state
    WashingtonExaminer21 hours ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News6 days ago
    Elise Stefanik tells voters that under Trump ‘women never had it better’
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey embraces … Trump
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Anne Hathaway shares presidential endorsement choice weeks before 2024 election
    the-independent.com8 days ago
    UNF poll of Florida voters shows double digit Trump lead over Harris
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Democrats sue to let noncitizens vote in Virginia
    WashingtonExaminer8 days ago
    ‘Panic, He’s Going to Win!’ Five Top Journalists Discuss 2024 Predictions And The Candidates’ Closing Messages
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Trump widens lead to 50%-47% over Harris
    Washington Examiner1 day ago
    Nathan Wade testifies Fani Willis jumpstarted Trump investigation before she took office
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy