    Elise Stefanik tells voters that under Trump ‘women never had it better’

    By Jenny Goldsberry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIXZ2_0wFpw00s00

    Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) made a plea to female voters to consider how they "were better off under President Trump ."

    With a little over two weeks left until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are scrambling to edge each other out. A RealClearPolitics poll average showed Harris had a 1-point lead. As a national chairwoman for Women for Trump, Stefanik argued that the economic outlook during Trump's term benefited women more than the Biden-Harris administration.

    "Under President Trump's successful leadership women never had it better. Look at the economic success. You had the highest number ever of women in the workforce, the lowest unemployment rate in modern times for women," Stefanik said on Fox News's Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy. "President Trump expanded access to child care. It was also President Trump that delivered paid family leave for women in government."

    Women saw the highest historic wages and also founded more small businesses than ever before, according to Stefanik. Meanwhile, inflation crippled women's livelihoods.

    "Women are feeling the brunt of this terrible economy under Kamala Harris," Stefanik added. "So as women are making this decision, overwhelmingly look at your experience under President Trump versus how it is today. We were better off under President Trump."

    Stefanik was nominated as the House Republican Conference chairwoman during Trump's presidency, replacing then-Rep. Liz Cheney, who vocally opposed the president at the time. Trump endorsed Stefanik over Cheney ahead of her nomination.

    Comments / 700
    Add a Comment
    Jake
    now
    She wants orange dude to grab her
    Ann Borden
    1m ago
    Trump was great for the women and smart one s know s it
    View all comments
